North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
David B. Fiore Sr. Obituary
Fiore, Sr., David B.
David B. Fiore, Sr., 66, formerly of Hamden passed away on February 23, 2019. Father of David (Jennifer) Fiore, Jr. and Dawn (Paul) Bedryczuk. Grandfather of Gabriella and Zachary Bedryczuk, William and Benjamin Fiore. Brother of Mike (Linda) Fiore, John Fiore and the late Thomas Fiore, Jr. Predeceased by his parents Thomas G. and Genevieve Mangusi Fiore, Sr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday morning at 11:30 in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019
