Barson , David
David Barson, 80, of St. Petersburg, formerly of New Haven and Hamden, CT and Kissimmee, FL passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen Goldberg Barson, and his sister, Sheila Barson Gitlitz. Dave is survived by his two daughters, Jill Garcia (John Young) of Pittsburgh, PA and her children Kassidy, Jared and Karli and Betsy Purtell (Thomas) of Cheshire, CT and her children Hannah, Emma and Thomas Jr. Dave is also survived by his brother, Jerry Barson, of Hastings, FL. Dave was born in 1940 in New Haven, CT to Helen Krall and Sam Barson. He graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven, CT. Dave spent the first years of his working life with the Yale University print shop before serving 26 years with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2002. Dave valued time spent with family and friends above all, but also enjoyed fly fishing and sharing that interest with others. He also lovingly cared for his wife through her many years of health struggles, assuring she maintained a rich, full life of dignity and joy. Late in life Dave contracted pemphigus, a rare autoimmune disease affecting the skin. He fought through many painful bouts with this illness, including at the time of his passing. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to the International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation online at www.pemphigus.org/ways-to-give/
or by mail at IPPF, 1331 Garden Highway #100, Sacramento, CA 95833. A public service will be held in December on a date to be determined. David C. Gross Funeral Homes, Central Avenue Chapel in St. Petersburg, is serving the family.