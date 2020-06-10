Maclary, David Boggs
David Boggs Maclary, 89, departed this life on May 30, 2020, at his home in Wallingford with his family by his side. Born on March 30, 1931, in Milton, MA, he was the son of the late David B. and Harriett Maclary. David spent his youth in Massachusetts, attending Milton High School, and thereafter earned his undergraduate degree from Springfield College. He later obtained a Masters of Science Degree from Southern CT State College. He was an outstanding athlete, playing football in both high school and college. David spent 2 years in the Army from June 1954 through June 1956, when he received his Honorable Discharge. In 1956, he married his first wife, Marilyn, and settled in Wallingford. They soon extended their family, having three children together. In keeping with his love for athletics, David took a job as a Physical Education teacher for Cheshire High School, and it was here that his career flourished for 35 years. He also acted as the school's Football Coach and Athletic Director, adding many of the sports programs now available to students. After his retirement, he received the great honor of having the athletic complex named after him. During the summers, David spent 35 years as the manager for the Mountain Grove Swim Club in Southington. In September 1991, David married his second wife, the love of his life, Patricia Flood Maclary. His family grew, as he also welcomed into his life a step-daughter, and eventually, grandchildren, whom he cherished deeply. David was a humble man that enjoyed every day to the fullest. He loved all those around him who enriched his life with the gift of family and friendship. He would be the first to step up and volunteer for a charitable cause. David dedicated over fifty years as a member of the brotherhood of Masons, and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Wallingford. He was a member of both the American Legion and VFW. When called upon, David helped coordinate the startup of the Wallingford Emergency Shelter, and remained a volunteer for many years. David and his wife Pat were also very involved with the Dominican Republic Mission Team, making several trips to help build a much needed hospital. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, working in his gardens, maintaining a lawn that would make anyone proud, and watching sporting events, especially New England Patriots football, of which he was a lifelong fan.
David will be cherished in the memories of his daughters: Carole and Nancy Maclary; his son, Douglas Maclary; his step-daughter, Jackie Beyerle Kalajainen and her wife Kimberly; as well as his grandchildren: Cooper and Riley. He also leaves behind his sister, Catharine Stewart of PA, and his nephew David Stewart (Sarah) and niece Janet Blynn (Reid). Besides his parents and his wife Patricia, he was predeceased by his brother George Maclary and the mother of his children, Marilyn Anderson Maclary.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Social Distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center-Neonatal ICU or Autism Services & Resources of CT. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.