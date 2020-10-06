1/1
David C. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson, David C.
David C. Nelson, age 59, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, son of Walter Nelson of VT and the late Mary Long Nelson. David is also survived by his children, John Nelson of Milford and Alyssa Nelson of West Haven, his brothers Stephen Nelson of Danbury, Andrew Nelson of FL, Daniel Nelson of Greenwich and Peter Nelson of Milford, his former wife Susan Pace and many nieces and nephews. As a carpenter, he was the owner and operator of Nelson Home Improvements.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday at 3pm in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. There will be no hours for visitation. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved