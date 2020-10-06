Nelson, David C.David C. Nelson, age 59, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, son of Walter Nelson of VT and the late Mary Long Nelson. David is also survived by his children, John Nelson of Milford and Alyssa Nelson of West Haven, his brothers Stephen Nelson of Danbury, Andrew Nelson of FL, Daniel Nelson of Greenwich and Peter Nelson of Milford, his former wife Susan Pace and many nieces and nephews. As a carpenter, he was the owner and operator of Nelson Home Improvements.A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday at 3pm in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. There will be no hours for visitation. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at