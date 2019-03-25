Dodes, David

David K. Dodes of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was the only child of George and Helen Klein Dodes and was born on April 29, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. David was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School in Brooklyn, NY and held a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brooklyn College and a Masters Degree in Urban Planning from Cornell University. He is survived by his wife, Blanche Leder Dodes and their three children and spouses: Susan L. Dodes and Jeffrey V. Jones, Dr. Glenn L. Dodes and Lisa Buckman Dodes and Jeffrey L. Dodes and Cyndi Dodes. He is also survived by his seven beloved grandchildren: Michelle Dodes, Nicole Dodes, Spencer Jones, Evan Dodes, Austin Dodes, Ellis Jones and Abigail Dodes. David had a distinguished career in urban planning throughout the tri-state area and as a local community leader and state legislator. He served as the President of the Hamden Town Council in the late 1970s as well as representing the 88th district of Hamden and North Haven as State Representative in the Connecticut legislature's House of Representatives. He was a longtime member of Mishkan Israel Synagogue in Hamden and served many years as a little league coach for his sons in both Hamden Baseball and Hamden Youth football. His passions included his family, music of all types and the New York Giants of which he was a fan for over 75 years.

