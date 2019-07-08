McCarthy, David E.

David E. McCarthy, good humored Irish gentleman, loving husband, father of eight and friend to many, passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 93. David was born on March 10, 1926 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Patrick McCarthy and Ellen Halloran McCarthy. He was a good man. He was husband to Peggy Sunderland McCarthy for 67 years. He served in the US Navy in WWII and was a graduate of Sexton Hall University. He made his career as an insurance executive with Nationwide Insurance and Kemper Insurance. In retirement, he was a literary volunteer, working with children. He was a passionate participant in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Barnabas parishes and was a minster of the Eucharist and teacher of religion. David is survived by his wife Peggy, his children Maura and her husband Thomas Stavovy, Kerry Devlin, Joseph and wife Angela McCarthy, D. Emmett McCarthy, Tammy McCarthy, Kathleen and husband Guy Dufresne, his grandchildren, Timothy and wife Bridget, Dylan and wife Iyse and Daniel Devlin, Patrick, Katelyn and Kevin McCarthy, and cousin Mary McCarthy Hunt. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and children Patrick and Lawrence McCarthy and Pegeen Alexander.

Calling hours will be at Sisk Brothers, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT on Wednesday, July 10th, 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph's Church, 129 Edwards Street, New Haven, CT on Thursday, July 11 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019