Lillis, David Edward
David Edward Lillis, 75, formerly of West Haven and New Haven, passed away after a courageous battle with a long illness on August 8, 2019 in San Ramon, CA. Beloved husband to Ellen (Malloy) Lillis, loving father to Erin (Ian) Scharg and Kevin Lillis, cherished grandfather to Ella and Finley Scharg, devoted brother to Thomas F. (Georgianna) Lillis III, Mary Ellen (Richard) Koalchic, Brian (Judy) Lillis, and Margaret Sugar. He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 29, 1943 to the late Thomas F. Lillis II and Mary "Florence" (Looney) Lillis. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT and Providence College where he earned a degree in economics. He spent much of the first half of his life in New Haven, Connecticut where he started his career in the insurance industry and developed many lifelong friendships. His career took him to Illinois, Minnesota and finally to San Ramon, California where he resided for 32 years and touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, and friendship.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Francis Catholic Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by longtime family friend, Monsignor Schmitz. Burial will be private. Memorial service is under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
