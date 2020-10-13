1/1
David F. Cavadini
1922 - 2020
CAVADINI, DAVID F.
David F. Cavadini, 97, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11th at is home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Cavadini. David was born in New Haven on October 28, 1922 and was the son of the late Oreste E. and Delphine Ferraris Cavadini. He served his country faithfully in the US Marine Corps during WWII. David had worked for the US Postal Service for 30 years until his retirement and was a North Haven volunteer fireman. He was a member of the American Legion, Murray/Reynolds Post #76 and the Knights of Columbus, Father Donaher Council. Uncle of John C., Michael D., and James F. Cavadini, and the late Julianne Cavadini McGinnis. In 2014 David married Elizabeth Brown Frey, his widowed childhood friend, and inherited a large, loving and beloved family. Also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his brother John F. Cavadini and sister-in-law Dorothy Cavadini.
Family and friends may call at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Thursday morning, Oct. 15th from 10:30 to 11:30. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 noon in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven (masks and social distancing required for all services). Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473.
www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
