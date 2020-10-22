Husted, David F.David Fredrick Husted, 74, of Wallingford passed away Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a courageous battle. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lynne Husted, as well as his parents Greta and Fredrick Husted, and brother Robert Husted. He is survived by his loving daughter Natalie, and granddaughter Stella. Also survived by son Robert, and daughter Kimberly and family. Dave leaves behind many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and sister-in-law which whom he loved very much. Before his retirement he was Owner/Operator of New England Detailers.Family and friends may call on Saturday morning, October 24th from 10:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home 36 Washington Avenue. Interment with full military honors will follow at New Center Cemetery, Elm Street North Haven.