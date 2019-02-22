Waldron, III, David "Butch"

David "Butch" F. Waldron, III, 58, of Lodi formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT. David was the founder of AAA Ice Company. Beloved husband of the late Lisabeth (Piscitelli) Waldron. Devoted father of Michael Waldron, Stefan Waldron and his wife Beth and Shawn Waldron. Loving son of MaryRose and the late David F. Waldron, Jr. Dear brother of Linda (Brian) Heery of PA, Donna (Mario) DiGioia of CT and Sharon Waldron of FL. Also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Vincent, Carmen, Pasquale and Joseph Piscitelli, Laina Splain Piscitelli, Leslie Covert and Licia Pace Altieri, all of CT, Leigh Piscitelli and Lynn Young both of FL and the late Lori Peccerelli. Cherished uncle of 30 plus nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, February 23rd from 2-5 p.m. with a Service at 4:15 p.m. at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Private cremation will follow. A Mass and inurnment will take place in Connecticut at a later time, please check CostaMemorialHome.com for further information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America would be appreciated. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019