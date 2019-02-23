Farley, David

David Farley, aged 39, of Lancaster, MA and formerly of East Haven, CT passed away Wednesday, February 20 at Clinton Hospital in Clinton, MA. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle Farley (Irmscher), daughters Amelia Farley, Abigail Farley, and a third daughter expected this summer; parents John Farley, Jr., and Josephine Farley (Criscuolo); brothers Matthew Farley and wife Jennifer Farley (Strang), William Farley and wife Jessica Muirhead; In-laws Ron and Denise Irmscher (Perreault), Eric and Laura Irmscher (Regan), and Mark and Laura Irmscher (Straub); nephews Nicholas Farley and Connor Irmscher; and nieces Elena Farley, Megan Irmscher, Celeste Farley, Clare Irmscher, Rebecca Irmscher, and Yvette Farley. He is also survived by a close-knit and loving community of special aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents John and Leonora Farley, and Alfonse and Vivian Criscuolo and his maternal uncle Andrew Criscuolo. David was born in New Haven, CT, grew up in East Haven, and graduated from East Haven High School. He earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL. He became a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity while at Embry Riddle, where he made many lifelong friends. After graduating from ERAU, David trained in Oklahoma City and began his career as a controller at New York Air Traffic Control Center. He was employed as a controller at the Boston Air Traffic Control Center in Nashua, New Hampshire at the time of his death.

David was a dedicated, loving father and husband whose favorite thing to do was to spend time with his daughters Amelia, Abigail, and his best friend and wife of seven years, Michelle. David was a lifelong Scouter and an incredibly proud Eagle Scout. He was a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees who lived fearlessly in deep Red Sox territory. An avid outdoorsman, David loved hunting, gardening, and camping. He and Michelle took particular joy in teaching their girls to fish at the Irmscher family home in Connecticut and the Farley family cottage in New Hampshire. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend and was known universally for his loyalty, generosity, and fiercely protective nature. David gave the best hugs in the world, had a beautiful smile, and a heart-warming sense of humor.

A wake will be held for David on Monday, February 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA. Funeral services will take place the following day at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 20 High Street, Hudson. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a gift to a trust fund created for David's daughters. Kindly donate to the "Farley Children's Fund", care of Avidia Bank at 42 Main Street, Hudson. David was truly a light to those of us who loved him, and he will always remain in our hearts. Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019