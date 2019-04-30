Anderson, DVM, Dr. David Francis

Dr. David Francis Anderson, DVM, of Chester, CT passed away peacefully April 28, 2019. Born in Lafayette, Rhode Island in 1937 to Howard and Donna (nee Duffy) Anderson, David gained an appreciation for learning in a one-room elementary school house. His membership in 4-H guided a passion caring for animals that would lead to a lifelong vocation.

David completed a Bachelor of Science degree in just three years at the University of Rhode Island and went on as the first URI grad accepted to attend Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in Ithaca, New York.

Now known as Dr. David Anderson, DVM, he looked for a location to practice. He joined the Guilford Veterinary Hospital in 1962 and became an owner in 1965. Dr. Anderson worked there as a small and large animal vet for more than two decades and then supported private practice for many years.

Dr. Anderson was a loving family man who cared deeply for his children and grandchildren. He made house calls to local farms with his kids and they learned to appreciate community service and support for local business. Dr. Anderson also became involved in the Guilford Rotary Club eventually serving as president. He spent a lifetime learning and consuming books along the way.

He was not only a seafood lover but had an appreciation for spending time on the water sailing. In his later years it would make Dr. Anderson's day for his kids and grandkids to bring him a good lobster roll.

He is survived by his son, Christopher (wife Alison; children Natalie and David); son Peter (wife Cindy; children Ella and Sophia); daughter Elizabeth (children Stephen, Jack and Samuel); and former wife Marie Cardi Etherington.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Alder Brook Cemetery, 344 Boston St. in Guilford. He would want to thank the many members of the community for entrusting their animals to his care. Dr. David Francis Anderson, DVM will be remembered as a loving father, scholar and animal caregiver.