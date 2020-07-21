Prather, Sr., David G.
David G. Prather, Sr., age 76, loving husband of 49 years to Barbara (Raccio) Prather of Branford, passed away suddenly at Yale-New Haven Hospital on July 21, 2020. Born in New Haven on May 2, 1944, he was the son of the late Thomas Prather and Helen Remillard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Prather and his wife Denise of Northford, brother-in-law Frank J. Raccio of Wallingford, a niece and nephew, a great-niece, and two great-nephews.
David was a Physical Education teacher at North Branford High School for 37 years, retiring in 2005. He also taught Health and Driver's Education classes. He was a huge sports fan, and especially enjoyed hunting.
Friends may visit with David's family on Thursday evening, July 23rd, from 5-7 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. His Prayer Service will be held during the visitation at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Contributions in David's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
