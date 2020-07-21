1/1
David G. Prather Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Prather, Sr., David G.
David G. Prather, Sr., age 76, loving husband of 49 years to Barbara (Raccio) Prather of Branford, passed away suddenly at Yale-New Haven Hospital on July 21, 2020. Born in New Haven on May 2, 1944, he was the son of the late Thomas Prather and Helen Remillard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Prather and his wife Denise of Northford, brother-in-law Frank J. Raccio of Wallingford, a niece and nephew, a great-niece, and two great-nephews.
David was a Physical Education teacher at North Branford High School for 37 years, retiring in 2005. He also taught Health and Driver's Education classes. He was a huge sports fan, and especially enjoyed hunting.
Friends may visit with David's family on Thursday evening, July 23rd, from 5-7 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. His Prayer Service will be held during the visitation at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Contributions in David's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. To send condolences to David's family, visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
July 22, 2020
Mr. Prather, such a great, great gent. An awesome, patient and kind teacher. A great listener and good friend to many a student at NBHS. He had profound effect on all that knew and loved him. I remember him as always, kind and funny. That man had a genuine knack for making any person feel right at home just by sharing space with you. He always had the greatest smile. My deepest wishes of love and remembrance for all who knew and loved him. And my condolences and wishes for healing to all.
Amy Grohowski
Student
July 22, 2020
Barbara and family,
So sorry to hear of Dave’s passing. I met Dave many years ago while we were both students at Southern and crossed paths again while teaching at North Branford High School. Dave always had a smile on his face and had something nice to say about everyone and then would leave you with one of his favorite jokes. While teaching at North Branford Dave always put the students first and tried to help them succeed both in the classroom and life. I’ll certainly miss our long phone conversations and occasional lunches at Lenny’s reminiscing our past. Goodbye my friend and God bless.
Tom Jaqua
Tom Jaqua
Friend
July 21, 2020
Homefries with onions! I think you all know how special Dave was to me and How he was my “school dad.” Can’t imagine your feelings of loss right now. Hugs to you all ♥
Christin Baldwin Klouda
Student
July 21, 2020
The days of driving and running his errands after school and learning how to be a cautious driver really paid off I would have to agree he was an excellent instructor and a very likable individual he certainly cared about the students and their success peace be with you Mr Prather you touch the lives of many thank you for making a difference in the world
Robin Vedder
Student
July 21, 2020
Dave, I really enjoyed the time we spent together as colleagues, you were humble, personable, and genuine! Your wonderful whit & sense of humor will be something I always remember. rest in Peace friend.
Rick Geremia
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Mr. Prather. ♥
You truly made high school more fun. Thank you for your encouragement + patience in teaching me to drive. I was a kind of a disaster but you told me that making turns is like ketchup. No one wants ketchup pouring onto their fries all at once (all calm + collected as my lead foot could have led to certain doom). Ketchup is best w fries a little at a time, lightly hit the gas, turn the wheel slow. Everyone who took Drivers Ed with you loved having time with a fun, funny teacher; a cool non-parent adult who let us practice our turns, our parallel parks, our highway drives (you literally were already a saint bc again, how were you so calm + collected?!? ) and always took us on errands so that we could experience different driving challenges outside of NB. I saw you in the parking lot at stop + shop not long ago. You looked the same (great!), totally remembered that i was a student of yours at some point, and we’re as friendly as ever. As i’ll always remember you, and your passing-in-the-hallway catch phrase “How we doin?” You were one of THE BEST. With love + appreciation, Rest In Peace.
Tracy Petrillo
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr. Prather was very kind to me as a new, young Spanish teacher at NBHS. Whenever we passed in the hallways he would exclaim to me, “no corres con el Diablo!”. He was beloved by both students and faculty for his great sense of humor.
Rest in piece Mr, Prather, you made a huge impact.
Cliff Yerkes
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Barbara-
We are so sorry to hear of Dave’s passing. Sending our love & condolences.
John & Tiffanie Witkowsky & Family
Tiffanie
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Mr. Prayther was a great Drivers Ed teacher & made special accommodations to get me home because my mom was always working. Condolences to his family & friends. Great guy.
Tia
Student
July 21, 2020
RIP Mr. Prather. You’ve been in my thoughts for awhile now. I appreciate you as a teacher and Drivers Ed instructor. Glad you found my notes for the course worthy enough to replicate for future classes. Always respectful and kind, willing to listen to anything with anyone at anytime. Forever held in highest regard to any and all staff at North Branford High School. #ClassOf1987 Thank You... For being YOU! RIP
Daniel A. Ross
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mr. Prather taught me how to drive and will never be forgotten. I enjoyed seeing and speaking with him at one of our reunions. My thoughts and prayers are with his family
Nancy
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr.Prather was an amazing person, someone I was proud to know, to learn from, and even in high school I considered Dave a friend and mentor. I’ll miss him, this world lost a true hero and gentleman. Prayers for his family during this time of sorrow. God Bless you all.
Brian Sgro
Student
July 21, 2020
This man was one of the best had all trough high school. My sister and brother had him trough high school. God bless him and the family. We paved his driveway years ago with maisano Brothers paving. god bless you Mr. Prather.
Donald Hall
Student
July 21, 2020
I am very sad seeing that Mr Prather has passed...thank you for teaching me to drive, I have fond memories of our group running various random errands lol..he also introduced us to Mongo Soccer in gym glass which I always looked forward to. Rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Margaret (Gillen) Chiarello
July 21, 2020
Dear Barbara and family,
My brother-in-law just told me the sad news. He used to work with Dave. I’m so sorry for your pain. The times that I was in Dave’s company he always made me laugh! I hope he didn’t suffer and that he is at peace. You are in my thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.
Love,
Denise Farina
Denise Farina
Friend
July 21, 2020
It’s so crazy... I was just talking about Mr. Prather today to my son. I’ll never forget drivers ed class... he would take us to McDonald’s all the time! He was the greatest !! Sorry for your family!
Denise
Friend
July 21, 2020
The world lost a great man. He was smart, kind and funny. He taught us how to drive and how to live. We had a blast. I am sorry for your loss.
Cynthia Strickland
Student
July 21, 2020
David was a wonderful man and an inspirational teacher. He will be fondly remembered by his students and all who had the privilege to know him.
Joanne Palmieri
Coworker
July 21, 2020
You were the best gym and drivers ed teacher! I will always have fond and positive memories! RIP
Lori
Student
July 21, 2020
To the Prather family,
My deepest sympathies on your loss. Your husband/father was my gym/health and driving teacher at NBHS from 1972-76. I was glad to see him several times after graduation at stores and around town and was able to chat with him like old times. He was a great man and instructor.
May he Rest In Peace.
Bob Swick
Wallingford
Class of 76 NBHS
Bob Swick
Student
July 21, 2020
My condolences to his family... he was the type of teacher that really got through to his students. Gave us real life stories, advice, tough love and compassion all at the same time. Thanks for everything Mr. Prather for never giving up on us.
Katie McKenzie
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr. Prather was my teacher in high school (graduated in 2003). He was such a great teacher and so funny. I always remember him referencing the book “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff”. He shared a lot of good lessons about living life to the fullest. RIP
Kristy
Student
July 21, 2020
Rest in Peace, Mr. Prather. I will always remember you fondly for helping to teach me to drive and inspiring my love for PE class with Mongo Soccer. My prayers and thoughts are with your family at this difficult time.
Margaret (Ardito) Calkins
Student
July 21, 2020
Mr. Prather was 1 of a kind!! Such a great guy! Always smiling and ready to make you laugh. The best Drivers Ed instructor and teacher a kid could ask for! I was so sad to see this! He will be missed!! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Erica Urbano
Student
July 21, 2020
By far one of my favorite teachers! I had him for home room and he taught me how to drive. He Always cared about his students and we knew it. Rest In Peace Mr. Prather!
Katie Beisler-Kordelski
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved