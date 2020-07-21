Mr. Prather. ♥

You truly made high school more fun. Thank you for your encouragement + patience in teaching me to drive. I was a kind of a disaster but you told me that making turns is like ketchup. No one wants ketchup pouring onto their fries all at once (all calm + collected as my lead foot could have led to certain doom). Ketchup is best w fries a little at a time, lightly hit the gas, turn the wheel slow. Everyone who took Drivers Ed with you loved having time with a fun, funny teacher; a cool non-parent adult who let us practice our turns, our parallel parks, our highway drives (you literally were already a saint bc again, how were you so calm + collected?!? ) and always took us on errands so that we could experience different driving challenges outside of NB. I saw you in the parking lot at stop + shop not long ago. You looked the same (great!), totally remembered that i was a student of yours at some point, and we’re as friendly as ever. As i’ll always remember you, and your passing-in-the-hallway catch phrase “How we doin?” You were one of THE BEST. With love + appreciation, Rest In Peace.

Tracy Petrillo

Student