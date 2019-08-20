|
Russell, Sr., David G.
David G. Russell Sr., 73, of West Haven entered into rest on August 15, 2019. He leaves his beloved son Shane, his precious granddaughter Maile, companion Jane Beauchamp, former wife Carol Earp Russell and cousin Bobby Murenia. Born in Shelton on February 22, 1946, Dave was a son of the late James M. and Anna Murenia Russell. He received his teaching and masters' degrees at Sacred Heart University. Dave spent his entire career in education, beginning as a math teacher in Bridgeport. He became actively involved in the West Haven Board of Education, serving as chair for many years. In the mid 1980's, Dave transferred to the West Haven School system as a computer teacher.
As an assistant principal at West Haven High School, it became very clear, very quickly that Dave had a way of bringing out the best in his students; he wanted them to excel and to realize their fullest potential. His path was again elevated when he became principal of Washington School, Stiles and ultimately Forest School. Throughout his tenure in West Haven, Dave played a key role in the success of the West Haven Adult Education Program until his retirement in 2017. In addition, he served as the Grants Coordinator for the district and supervisor for all noncertified personnel. As a true Westie who wanted to help in any possible way, Dave devoted his time by serving on the Democratic Town Committee which led to 3 terms on the City Council and as a representative for the 7th District. He coached West Haven Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball and Ray Tellier Midget Football.
For over 50 years, he was an active member of the West Haven Elks Lodge 1537. Dave will be sorely missed, by his family and friends in CT and Florida, for his wit, bluntness when necessary and devotion to them. Although Dave's passing leaves a great void for all whose lives he touched, he will be reunited with two sons who predecease him, Jamie and David Russell and his brother James A. Russell.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. On Friday morning, all are asked to meet directly at St. Lawrence Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to the Russell / Hanna Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Ricky Spreyer, 53 Magnolia Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019