Giacondino, David

David Giacondino of Ansonia, CT went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. David was the beloved husband of 56 years to Carol Jecusco Giacondino. Besides his wife he is survived by his son David Frederick Giacondino (Amanda) of Wallingford, CT and his daughter Kimberly Giacondino Kreiger (Raymond) of Derby, CT, his grandchildren Christian, Emilee, and Natalee Giacondino, Raymond and Michael Kreiger, his sister Jane Giacondino of Derby, CT, his cousins Walter and Rosalind Spader of Shelton, CT, George and Camille Kurtyka of Derby, CT, and Patty Urbano of Milford, CT. David was predeceased by his parents Joseph Giacondino and Muriel Frenney Giacondino, and his grandson Matthew James Giacondino. David grew up in Derby where he attended St. Mary's school and Notre Dame High School of West Haven, CT. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Quinnipiac University and went on to attain a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of New Haven. He was employed by the Yale School of Medicine as the Business Administrator for the Department of Medicine, and later as the Administrator of Psychiatry at Cornell Weill-New York Hospital. David was a dedicated parishioner of Holy Rosary church in Ansonia, CT, involved as Eucharistic Minister, religious education teacher, served on finance committee and parish council, coached CYO basketball, member of the Catholic men's club, Italian Festa, and funeral ministry. He and his wife Carol travelled throughout the United States as well as many international countries in Europe and was a lifelong fan and proud member of the Connecticut Hurricanes drum and bugle core. David (Poppy) could be routinely counted on to joyfully attend every game and important event of his family and especially grandchildren, to which he took immense pride and joy in watching and cheering them on. He possessed a brilliant mind and incredible wisdom that he shared in great degree with all he met. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed but Never forgotten. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Saturday, friends and relatives are cordially invited to meet directly at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's name may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia, CT 06401 or through the funeral home. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019