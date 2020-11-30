Buchanan, David H.David H. Buchanan, age 77, of Milford, beloved husband of Kathleen Towle Buchanan, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. David was born in New South Wales, Australia on February 6, 1943 to the late David and Amy Johnson Buchanan. David played professional soccer at the age of 19 and loved all sports including golf, American football, baseball and of course soccer. He had many different occupations throughout his life and always wanted to try something new. After coming to the United States on a financial venture, he worked in sales. Later in life, he put his heart into mentoring disadvantaged youth. David was a visionary who could write and plan for the future. Unfortunately, his medical problems limited his ability to put his ideas into place, but he never stopped trying. He felt that all young people needed encouragement and guidance. Survivors include his sister, Toni (Robert) Stokes and brother, Paul (Elaine) Buchanan of Australia, step-children; Scott (Cynthia) Tummins and Shaileen Morton both of Milford, six grandchildren; Sean, Ryan, Kaleigh and Erin Morton and Shane and Trent Tummins and other family members in Australia.Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish), Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Masks are required in the church and at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, especially during this time, donations may be made in David's memory to a charity that helps anyone in need. THE GREGORY F, DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, Milford is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit,