Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
David H. Winston


1947 - 2019
Winston, David H.
David H. Winston, 72, of East Haven passed away October 17, 2019 at his home. Son of the late Frederick J. and Frances Condon Winston. Beloved brother of Betsy Kallenbach of Plainville, Frederick M. Winston of East Haven and the late Patrick Burke. David was born in Hartford on February 13, 1947 and prior to his retirement worked for the Connecticut Transit Co. for over 30 years. He was an Army veteran and was stationed in Korea. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Christian Service on Tuesday morning at 10:30 in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY MORNING from 9:30-10:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org. Sign David's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
