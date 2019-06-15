Crotta, Sr., David J.

David J. Crotta, Sr., 87 of West Haven entered into rest on June 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Theresa G. Crotta. Father of David J. (Linda) Crotta Jr., Christopher P. (Christine) Crotta and Elisa C. (Robert) Rice. Proud grandfather of Vincent Crotta, Nicolas Crotta, Robert Rice, Mark Crotta, Isabella Crotta, Patrick Rice and Emma Rice. Brother of Virginia (William) Wallace, Paul Crotta and Barbara (William) Graves. Mr. Crotta served in the US Army infantry during the Korean War. He graduated from UCONN in 1953 with a bachelors' degree in English and completed his masters and 6th year degree from SCSU with degrees in education and library science respectively. Mr. Crotta spent his long and dedicated teaching career in the West Haven Public School System. He met his beloved wife of 40 years at Thompson School, where they both began teaching. Later, he became the Foreign Language and Music Department Chair and Librarian at Giannotti and Carrigan Middle Schools, retiring in 1991 after 37 years. His 6th year thesis on reference materials was later published as a library resource housed in the State Library. In addition to his full time teaching, Mr. Crotta worked part time as the reference librarian at SCSU and as the bookkeeper for his brother's construction firm, Mesa Construction Company, of Bethany. Mr. Crotta was a devoted and doting father and grandfather and loyal and steadfast friend, who in retirement pursued his interests in gardening, classical Italian opera and travel. He was a devoted son of the church, and long-time communicant of St. Mary's Parish on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven.

Visitation will take place on TUESDAY from 4 to 8 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Wednesday morning the procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church at 10 o'clock. Interment, with full military honors, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The St. Mary Parish Capital Campaign. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019