David Johnson
Johnson, David
David Jeronimoe Johnson was born on July 27, 1985 and entered eternal rest on April 23, 2020. He was a strong-minded leader, who enjoyed traveling with his dad, watching sports, family gatherings, reading and discussing ancient black history and looking at Early Jewish images. David was a cook at a restaurant in Madison where he helped train co-workers.
He leaves behind a young son, his parents Thomas and Ada Johnson of Hamden, CT, sisters Michelle Reyes (Esaias) of West Haven, Tammy Johnson (Sean) of West Haven and a several nephews and nieces.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 11, 2020.
