Stephens, David, Julian

Formerly of Tampa Florida and Hamden Connecticut. Passed on September 26 at age 83. His children where with him to the end. He was born 28 November, 1936 in West Bromwich England to the late Cyril and Hilda Stephens. He was predeceased by his brother Roy. He was a lifelong metal polisher by trade.

He leaves behind three children, Andrew Stephens and wife Sherri of Guilford, Tina Stephens of New Haven and Laura Stephens and husban Dan Lyon of Meriden. He had 7 grandchildren, Tatiana Stephens Collins, Allison Stephens, Emily Stephens, Braden Stephens, Callum Stephens, Dan Lyon and Juliette Lyon. He had one great-granddaughter, Temari Stephens Collins.

He developed a life long love of travelling while serving in the British Army. He lived on three different continents but chose to call America his true home. He also loved; spending time with his family, walking in nature, beaches (Florida Keys), reading, sports and hanging out with friends. He leaves behind many good friends and He will be missed.



