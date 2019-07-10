Kavanagh, David

David John Kavanagh, 61, of Alachua, FL (formerly Old Saybrook and West Haven, CT) passed away on July 5th at home in Alachua, FL, following lifelong cardiac problems.

David is survived by wife Judy (Curtis) Kavanagh of Alachua; son Jason (Amanda) Kavanagh; daughter Erin (Michael) Richardson; daughter Sarah (Michael) Warren; son John Kampo; brothers William (Carol) Kavanagh Jr. of Auburn, CA, Adrian (Janet) Kavanagh of Guilford, CT, and Patrick (Kathleen) Kavanagh of Mountain View, CA; grandchildren Kylee Kavanagh, Brenna Kavanagh, Amber Fernandez, Alex Richardson, and Liam Richardson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David was predeceased by his parents William J. and Dorothy (Etzel) Kavanagh, wife Kathleen (Shepherd) Kavanagh, sister Elizabeth Kavanagh Casey, and grandson Connor Richardson.

David was born in White Plains, NY on September 10, 1957. He graduated Old Saybrook High School in 1976. He worked in sales for many years. He was involved in Knights of Columbus, Connecticut Jaycee's, and coaching/officiating baseball, softball and volleyball. A sports enthusiast all the way, he was a fan of UConn Women's Basketball, Notre Dame football and the Gators. He was a Fourth Degree Knight and member of the Junior Chamber International Senate, a lifelong recognition of outstanding achievements and service. A member of the Gainesville Bridge Club, he loved duplicate bridge and held the ACBL NABC master of bridge.

Visitation will be held at Holy Faith Catholic Church Family Life Center (747 NW 43rd St.) on July 26th from 5:30 p.m. All friends are invited to join family for prayer, eulogies and memories at 6:00 p.m. Please plan to stay for a light meal and ice cream sundae bar.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Faith Catholic Church July 27th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Fr. John Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at St. Madeleine Catholic Memorial Garden, High Springs.

In lieu of flowers, David asked that memorial donations be made to Bread of the Mighty Food Bank (325 NW 10th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601) or to any other food bank. Condolences may be left in David's online guestbook at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

