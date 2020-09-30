Kennedy, David
David Leon Kennedy was born on March 10, 1968 in New Haven, CT to parent's David "Sonny" Kennedy Sr. and Susan E. Kennedy of Durham, NC. On Saturday September, 26, 2020, David Leon Kennedy Jr. received his wings and completed his journey on earthly realm. A celebration of David's life will take place on October 2, 2020. Services will be held at The United House Of Prayer located at 100 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. The viewing will take place from 6 P.M,.-7 P.M. The funeral service will be began at 7:30 p.m. David will be laid to rest on October 3, 2020 at 10 A.M. Evergreen Cemetery located at 769 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven, CT 06519. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to McClam Funeral Home located, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message for the Kennedy family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
.