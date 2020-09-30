1/1
David Kennedy
1968 - 2020
Kennedy, David
David Leon Kennedy was born on March 10, 1968 in New Haven, CT to parent's David "Sonny" Kennedy Sr. and Susan E. Kennedy of Durham, NC. On Saturday September, 26, 2020, David Leon Kennedy Jr. received his wings and completed his journey on earthly realm. A celebration of David's life will take place on October 2, 2020. Services will be held at The United House Of Prayer located at 100 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. The viewing will take place from 6 P.M,.-7 P.M. The funeral service will be began at 7:30 p.m. David will be laid to rest on October 3, 2020 at 10 A.M. Evergreen Cemetery located at 769 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven, CT 06519. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to McClam Funeral Home located, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message for the Kennedy family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
The United House Of Prayer
OCT
2
Funeral service
07:30 PM
The United House Of Prayer
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Memories & Condolences
