Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Clinton Fire House
David Krug Voss

David Krug Voss Obituary
Voss, David Krug
David Krug Voss, 83, of Clinton, CT and Stuart, FL died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his CT home.
David was born in Meriden, CT the son of the late Robert and Helen (Hennessey) Voss. David graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven. After graduation David joined the US Navy. Upon returning home David married his wife Louise (Havens) Voss. David retired from the Test Division of Conn. Light and Power in 1992. He moved to his dream home with Louise in Stuart, FL.
David is survived by his son Robert and wife Sandy and daughter Deborah Keating of Clinton, 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by sons David and Bart Voss, brother Robert Voss and sister Helen Rourke.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Clinton Fire House at 2:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Clinton Fire Department or Families Helping Families. Please visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.swanfh.com__;!!Ivohdkk!09CFnYqWwrxWwIO0u-btGho3IYTQ2vDjkSiRx28qOVQFo82H-TaeBhJrAK5J9Rz7PsMA0iU$ <https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.swanfh.com__;!!Ivohdkk!09CFnYqWwrxWwIO0u-btGho3IYTQ2vDjkSiRx28qOVQFo82H-TaeBhJrAK5J9Rz7PsMA0iU$ > for tributes and directions.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019
