David Kukta
Kukta, David
David Kukta, age 71, of 25 Cross Road, Chester, passed away Saturday at Middlesex Memorial Hospital in Middletown. He was the loving husband of Diane Clancy Kukta for the past 46 years. He was born in New Haven July 20, 1949. He was the son of the late Barnett and Elsia Brown Kukta. He owned and operated D & D Trucking and Excavating Company in Chester. He attended Daniel Hand High School in Madison. Besides his wife he is survived by two sons David (Laurie) Kukta Jr. of Westbrook, Steven Kukta (Kasha) of Higganum. One brother Barney (Raisa) Kutka of North Carolina. Also survived by three granddaughters Julia, Caillen, Ashley Kukta.
Friends may call at the Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street, Clinton, Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. Burial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Chester Ambulance Association Chester, CT or the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, East Hartford, CT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Carl Swan of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
8606692903
November 2, 2020
David will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was an amazing person and I am very grateful for knowing him. RIP ❤
Tracy Frick
Friend
