Lee, David
David Richard Lee was born on August 15, 1959 and passed peacefully on April 7, 2020 at the age of 60. David was predeceased by his parents, former Mayor Richard C. Lee and Ellen Lee of New Haven. David is survived by his sisters, Sally Lee and Tara of Milford and Cheryl Smith (Bill) of Cape Cod. David is also survived by daughter Stacey Lee of Wolcott (Robert, and granddaughters Emma and Sophia), daughter Lindsey Cardella (Jospeh) of Delray Beach, FL, and son, Elliot Lee of Norwalk. David was a loving father and a dedicated, proud grandfather. David loved the outdoors, fishing, Animation art, Dr. Who, Coast to Coast, and all things Sci-Fi. Burial will be private and memorial will follow at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Food Bank.
https://donate.ctfoodbank.org/production?cl=COFB&pg=main&amt=40,80,120,160&tribute=on&value=.025&source=rkd_lb_corona
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2020