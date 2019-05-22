Schnepp, David Lee

David Lee Schnepp, age 82, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on May 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Miriam (Temler) Schnepp. David was born in Springfield, Illinois on September 20, 1936 to the late Chester Clyde Schnepp and late Mary Elizabeth (McDunough) Schnepp.

David grew up in Houston, Texas after his family relocated there when he was a small child. He attended Millby High School and the University of Texas. He was a United States Army Veteran, stationed at South Korea in 1959 and received an Honorable Discharge.

David worked as a salesperson for various retail companies. During his retirement, he was a committed volunteer delivering free bakery items to the West Haven Senior Center, where he was also an active member. He received numerous volunteerism awards. He was also a member of the Smilow Prostate Cancer Support Group.

David's hobbies included stock market trading, playing Scrabble, solving jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and watching the Jeopardy TV game show, of which he always answered the majority of the questions correctly. David was a brilliant, compassionate and unique individual. Everyone who met him always remarked about how friendly he was and how much they appreciated his energetic, comedic and contagious enthusiasm for life. David enjoyed cooking and had an affinity for chili, grilled salmon, English black tea, dark chocolate, and mint chocolate chip ice cream. He was an avid book collector, huge UConn Huskies fan, enjoyed traveling, taking trips to the CT casinos, writing letters, and reconnecting with old friends on Facebook during his final years.

David is survived by his beloved wife Miriam (Temler) Schnepp, cherished daughter Deborah Karen (Schnepp) Kluczinsky, his son-in-law Robert John Kluczinsky, Jr., both of West Haven, CT, brother-in-law Murray Temler of Scarsdale, NY, sister-in-law Donna Therese (Senese) Schnepp of Hickory Hills, IL, and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by cherished son Jonathan David Schnepp of Hollywood, CA, brother Jerry Clyde Schnepp of Hickory Hills, IL, and brother-in-law Aaron Temler of Brooklyn, NY.

David was a wonderful husband and father and will be immensely missed by his family and friends. His joyful spirit will remain with all of us and the fond memories we have will be cherished forever. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a future date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David Lee Schnepp can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include David's name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be made at https://www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree

