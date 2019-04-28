Rappaport, David M.

David M. Rappaport, 53, of Brighton, Massachusetts, passed away on Friday, April 26th at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut and was raised in Woodbridge. David was educated at Milford Academy and he was a graduate of Northeastern University. He was a manager with Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries in Massachusetts. David will be remembered very fondly by his colleagues at Goodwill as an inspirational leader and a diligent and dedicated professional. Prior to Goodwill, David had a long tenure of valued service at Filene's and later at Macy's. In addition to having a deep appreciation for music and cinema, David was a passionate Red Sox fan and a consummate collector of comic books. David touched the hearts of many and he will be remembered with love for his kind nature, selfless generosity and gentle demeanor. David was a devoted son to his beloved mother, Frances Rappaport, and to his late father, Harvey Rappaport. David is survived by his brother, Howard S. Rappaport, and his love for his dear brother was the basis for David's unique relationship with his cherished sister-in-law, Elizabeth Rappaport, his treasured niece, Hilary Rappaport, and his adoring nephew, Mark Rappaport. David also savored the love and support of his Aunt Ann Cole, Uncle Robert Cole, and cousins Michael Cole, Bonnie Cole and Debbie Horowitz, and their families. Services will be held on April 30th at 11:30 a.m. at Congregation KTI, 575 King Street in Port Chester, New York with interment immediately to follow at Riversville Cemetery, 99 Memory Lane in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shiva will be observed at the home of Frances Rappaport following burial, and on May 1st from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On May 2nd, Shiva will be held at the home of Howard and Elizabeth Rappaport from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Contributions in David's memory may be made to Morgan Memorial Goodwill, 1010 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02119 or to Friends of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, SW 120, Boston, MA 02215. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2019