1/1
David Michael Primavera
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Primavera, David Michael
David Michael Primavera, of Middletown, passed away at home Friday, October 9th 2020. Gone too soon, but he will remain in our hearts forever. He was a beloved son to his parents Karen Primavera and Frank Biagiarelli of Branford. David was born on March 17, 1973 in Milford, CT. He worked at Anixter for many years. David was a premed student at Penn State and Uconn. David was an avid cross country runner, a huge New York Yankees fan, and a Make-A-Wish volunteer. He also loved to help his many friends and neighbors whenever and however he could. In addition to his parents David is survived by his brother Jason (Naomi) Primavera of Westbrook, his best friend whom he thought of as a brother Chris (Heidi) Wayne of North Haven, his nieces and nephews: Scott, Leo, Wesley, Natalia, and Juliana. Also survived by his aunts, Audrey Stella of Branford and Joanne Haydusky of Milford; and his cousins: Michael (Corinne) Stella of Cheshire, Gene (Ron Martin) Stella of Guilford, Erica (Mark) Lauer and their children Olivia and Nathan of Orange. He was predeceased by his father Michael Primavera, grandparents Audrey and Emil Haydusky and his aunt Ann Haydusky. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 18 from 3-6 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Celebration of David's Life will be held in the future when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to Connecticut Hospice.
Please see online memorial at wsclancy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved