Primavera, David Michael
David Michael Primavera, of Middletown, passed away at home Friday, October 9th 2020. Gone too soon, but he will remain in our hearts forever. He was a beloved son to his parents Karen Primavera and Frank Biagiarelli of Branford. David was born on March 17, 1973 in Milford, CT. He worked at Anixter for many years. David was a premed student at Penn State and Uconn. David was an avid cross country runner, a huge New York Yankees fan, and a Make-A-Wish volunteer. He also loved to help his many friends and neighbors whenever and however he could. In addition to his parents David is survived by his brother Jason (Naomi) Primavera of Westbrook, his best friend whom he thought of as a brother Chris (Heidi) Wayne of North Haven, his nieces and nephews: Scott, Leo, Wesley, Natalia, and Juliana. Also survived by his aunts, Audrey Stella of Branford and Joanne Haydusky of Milford; and his cousins: Michael (Corinne) Stella of Cheshire, Gene (Ron Martin) Stella of Guilford, Erica (Mark) Lauer and their children Olivia and Nathan of Orange. He was predeceased by his father Michael Primavera, grandparents Audrey and Emil Haydusky and his aunt Ann Haydusky. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 18 from 3-6 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Celebration of David's Life will be held in the future when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to Connecticut Hospice.
Please see online memorial at wsclancy.com