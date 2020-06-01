David P. McKeon
McKeon, David P.
In New Haven, May 29, 2020, David P. McKeon, 82, of New Haven. He is survived by a brother Owen W. McKeon of New Haven and sisters Eleanor Hawley of West Haven and Claire Cacace of East Haven. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. David was born in New Haven March 16, 1938 son of the late Owen J. and Eleanor Healy McKeon. Mr. McKeon proudly served his Country in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement he worked for Bayer Pharmaceutical for 32 years. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Veterans Affairs Hospital, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 1, 2020.
