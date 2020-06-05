Pollowitz, David
David Irville Pollowitz, 96 died peacefully at his home in New Britain on June 5th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Georgianne Davidson Pollowitz, his son James Edward Pollowitz of Clinton, CT and his daughter Julie Ann Pollowitz of Bradenton Florida. He is predeceased by his parents Reuben Pollowitz and Anna Cooper Pollowitz formally of Glasgow Scotland and his sister Sylvia Arovas of New Haven.
A graduate of New York University and University of Connecticut School of Law, he practiced accounting at his firm Pollowitz, Pollowitz and Miller in New Britain. His professional membership included being a 50 year member of the Connecticut Society of CPA's, member of the Connecticut State Bar Association and the American Institute of CPA's.
David Pollowitz served in the Army and was a member of the occupational forces in Germany and Japan. His love of country extended to public service in his community and includes Assistant Treasurer for the city New Britain, member of the City of New Britain Finance Committee, Chairman of the Mattabasset District, member of the New Britain Housing Authority, board member of the Salvation Army and member of Civitan.
An avid sailor, David enjoyed spending time on his sail boat Mother's Sapphire, travel and spending time at Gull Cottage, the family home in Clinton, CT. A man of quiet, refined dignity, He was a devoted husband and father. His greatest joy was bringing love and happiness to his family.
A celebration of his life with military honors will be scheduled once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friendship Service Center, the Prudence Crandall Center and Klingberg Family Service Center all of New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of David with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 5, 2020.