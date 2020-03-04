Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamden Plains Cemetery
Hamden, CT
David Przygocki


1971 - 2020
David Przygocki Obituary
Przygocki, David
David Przygocki, of Hamden (CT) born January 27, 1971 entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He is proceeded in death by his father, Henry Przygocki. He leaves behind his mother Frances Piascik Przygocki and sisters Cynthia (Frank) Petrucci of Wilmington, MA, Holly (Donald) Shanly of Cheshire, CT, and Monica (Ethan) Camargo of Palm Desert, CA. He was a loving uncle to six nieces and one nephew. His golden heart, friendly disposition, and welcoming smile will be dearly missed.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at Hamden Plains Cemetery in Hamden at 11 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020
