David R. Collins

David R. Collins Obituary
Collins, David R
David R Collins, of St Petersburg FL, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary Allen Collins. David was born in Meriden on January 27, 1932, a son of the late Ernest and Agnes Reilly Collins. David, also known as Dee or Big Red, was a graduate of Milford High School and attended New Haven Teachers College. David was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the Air Force from 1951 – 1955. David was an avid fisherman and softball player. He played softball well into his 70s, including playing in Japan with his Kids and Kubs Team at 78. He was the loving father of David (Suzanne) Collins, Daniel (Ellen) Collins and Ellen (Fred) Johnstone. Cherished grandfather of Julie, Emily, Erin, Daniel and Riley Collins and Katie Johnstone. David is also survived by his sister Ann Mills and companion Joy Ringler. He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert and Tom Collins.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in West Haven at 11:00 a.m. January 3rd. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 27, 2019
