Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Resources
1930 - 2019
David Ryman Obituary
Ryman, David
David Alling Ryman, 88, passed away on July 5, 2019 in his home. Born on September 30, 1930 to Lewis Ryman and Audrey Lanagen, David was a longtime resident of Clinton. Dave was a devoted husband to his late wife, Barbara, and a loving father to his son, Frank Segaline.
David loved the water, he enjoyed both working and relaxing around it. He worked as a marine contractor and loved to troll for lobster, go clamming, fishing, and raking for oysters. He was an active member of the Madison Rod and Gun Club as well.
David faithfully served our country in the Army.
David is survived by his son, Frank Segaline of Haddam, CT as well as his grandchildren Nick and Alex.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 East Main St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Swan Funeral Home followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Killingworth.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019
