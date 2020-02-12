|
|
Salzo, David
David Salzo, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. David was born on May 24, 1951, in New Haven, CT, to the late James and Rose Pilletere Salzo. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Natalie White Salzo, his son, Jason Salzo, cherished granddaughter, Ghianna, sister-in-law Jeanne Salzo, and nieces, Jodi (James) Trudden, and Jacquelyn Harper, as well as many friends. Dave was predeceased by his brother James. He was employed as a custodian, with the West Haven Board of Education for many years until his retirement in 2019.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, from 11 – 2 p.m., at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A prayer service will take place at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020