Schmidt, David
David Schmidt, 71, of East Haven, passed away April 27, 2020 at St. Raphael Hospital. He was born June 18, 1948 in New Haven to the late Frederick and Ragnhild (Peterson) Schmidt. David is survived by his loving wife of over 37 years, Janice (Burgh) Schmidt and two devoted children, Daniel Schmidt of East Haven and Shannon Schmidt (James Bianchi) of North Haven along with one sister in Florida, Barbara Gelo (Donald).
David was a lifelong resident of East Haven. He graduated from East Haven High School in 1966 and went on to attend New Haven College (UNH). He was a machinist for Rocklen's Auto Parts and Service in West Haven for over 25 years, he was passionate for all things automotive and loved racing. He flew privately and enjoyed airshows when he was younger. He was also an avid underwater photographer and scuba instructor with Underwater Swimmers of West Haven. For nearly two decades, David volunteered for both the EHHS Drama Club and Marching Band where he was lovingly referred to as "Papa."
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future with all services under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020