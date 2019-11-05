|
|
Smith, David "Rudolph"
David "Rudolph" Smith, 72 of New Haven, CT entered eternal rest on Nov. 1, 2019. Rudy was born Dec. 25, 1947 in Nakina, NC to the late Johnie Smith and Rachel Ann Piggott. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, one daughter Gwen Jones of Hamden, CT, one son David Jones, Sr. (Delores) also of Hamden, CT, 3 granddaughters, 4 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Fri. Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union Temple Church, 54 Platt St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019