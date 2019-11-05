New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Temple Church
54 Platt St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Temple Church
54 Platt St
New Haven, CT
View Map
David "Rudolph" Smith


1947 - 2019
David "Rudolph" Smith Obituary
Smith, David "Rudolph"
David "Rudolph" Smith, 72 of New Haven, CT entered eternal rest on Nov. 1, 2019. Rudy was born Dec. 25, 1947 in Nakina, NC to the late Johnie Smith and Rachel Ann Piggott. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, one daughter Gwen Jones of Hamden, CT, one son David Jones, Sr. (Delores) also of Hamden, CT, 3 granddaughters, 4 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Fri. Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union Temple Church, 54 Platt St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019
