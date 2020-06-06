Crockett, David T.David T. Crockett, 81, of Branford passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1938 in Hamden to the late Helen and Charles Jack Crockett. David leaves behind his beloved wife of 18 years Dorothy (Albert) Crockett; his two children, David S. Crockett (Susan) of Branford and Cindy Finkle (John) of Cheshire; a stepdaughter, Monica Albert of Pa, granddaughters Monica, Anna, and grandson Jackie Finkle; step granddaughters, Anna and Julia Campanelli and a step great-granddaughter Tyler Sarge. He also leaves behind his brother Richard Crockett (Stacia) of Hamden. He was preceded in death by his brother Bruce Crockett of Maine.David retired from Southern Connecticut Gas Co. 18 years ago after 37 years of employment. He proudly served his country in the Navy. David was a member of the Conn. Dahlia Society, He hybridized three award winning Dahlias. Gardening was his lifelong passion. He also loved fishing, hiking, and animals. (He would get up early every morning to the squirrels on the Branford Green) loved and followed the U-Conn Huskies and attended many final fours. He loved traveling to Hawaii every year. His family would like to thank Dr. Harold Levy and his secretary Sue for the care they gave him for the past sixty years.At David's request, there will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. Funeral Services are under the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave, East Haven, CT. If you wish please send contributions to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. 749 East Main St. Branford, CT 06405 in memory of Dave.203-467-2789