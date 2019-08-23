|
Nelson, David T.
In Waterford, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, David T. Nelson, Guilford. Born on January 12, 1937 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Haypenny) Nelson. He lived in Southwick, MA for many years before moving to Guilford, CT in 1986.
Survived by his wife Charlotte; five children, David Michael Nelson of Murfreesboro, TN and his children Ryan and Brooke; Steven (Amy) Nelson and their children Paige and Dana of Canton, CT; Lori (Lynda) Nelson of Mashpee, MA; Tracy (John) Shields and their children John and Sophie of Moorestown, NJ; Michael Nelson and his daughter Kate of Saint Albans, VT; and his stepdaughter Rebecca (Russell) Scotka of Madison, CT. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and his mother and father-in-law Robert and Evelyn Davidson.
David was a professional estimator and worked for many years at the Brennan and Carlin construction companies in CT. He loved spending time with his family, had a passion for outdoor activities including hiking, camping, boating and fishing but especially enjoyed skiing and was a longtime member of the New Haven Ski Club.
Memorial Services will be held Sat., Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial will be private. Contributions in Mr. Nelson's memory may be made to Appalachian Mtn. Club; [email protected] or to AMC, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129. To share a memory, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019