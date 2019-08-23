New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David T. Nelson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David T. Nelson Obituary
Nelson, David T.
In Waterford, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, David T. Nelson, Guilford. Born on January 12, 1937 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Haypenny) Nelson. He lived in Southwick, MA for many years before moving to Guilford, CT in 1986.
Survived by his wife Charlotte; five children, David Michael Nelson of Murfreesboro, TN and his children Ryan and Brooke; Steven (Amy) Nelson and their children Paige and Dana of Canton, CT; Lori (Lynda) Nelson of Mashpee, MA; Tracy (John) Shields and their children John and Sophie of Moorestown, NJ; Michael Nelson and his daughter Kate of Saint Albans, VT; and his stepdaughter Rebecca (Russell) Scotka of Madison, CT. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and his mother and father-in-law Robert and Evelyn Davidson.
David was a professional estimator and worked for many years at the Brennan and Carlin construction companies in CT. He loved spending time with his family, had a passion for outdoor activities including hiking, camping, boating and fishing but especially enjoyed skiing and was a longtime member of the New Haven Ski Club.
Memorial Services will be held Sat., Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial will be private. Contributions in Mr. Nelson's memory may be made to Appalachian Mtn. Club; [email protected] or to AMC, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129. To share a memory, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now