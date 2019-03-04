Zukowski, David T.

David T. Zukowski, age 63, passed into eternal rest on February 25, 2019 at home. David was an avid sportsman, loving hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He loved a good Cuban cigar occasionally. He was an avid collector of all things related to his interests.

He was employed at Gunneson Flooring for 32 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife Anne, sister-in-law Nathalie, nephew Luis and niece Anci. He has been part of the Blood family for the past 35 years. He also leaves behind Susan, Martha, John, (Jody his best friend), Marisa, Jeffrey, Tracy and seven nieces and nephews. He had many friends who loved his crazy sense of humor.

He also leaves behind his beloved stepsister, Lois Wells and her family.

Donations may be made in his memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 9th at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Branford. Thank you to all the amazing nurses and doctors who took such good care of David. We are eternally grateful. Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019