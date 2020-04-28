|
|
Twohill, David
David Twohill, 27 of Orlando, FL, formally of Madison and Hamden, CT, died suddenly on April 26, 2020. Beloved son of Bob and Anne Twohill, brother of Caitlin Prisco (Christopher) and uncle to niece (Aria) and nephew (Christopher). He is survived by his grandfather Gerrard Keniry, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Born on October 21, 1992, David graduated from Daniel Hand High School in Madison and UCONN in 2015 with a Bachelors Degree in Engineering. He was currently employed by ADE in Longwood, FL.
David loved sports - especially baseball and soccer. He enjoyed snowboarding, wakeboarding, boating, golfing and riding his motorcycle.
He was predeceased by his maternal Grandmother (Mary Keniry) and his paternal Grandparents (Bob and Emily Twohill). In addition two aunts (Mary Keniry Wilson) and (Emily Twohill Grodski).
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020