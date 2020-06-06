Hammond, David WayneDavid Wayne Hammond of North Haven, passed away June 2, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. He is the beloved husband of 60 years of Margaret Hammond. David was born in Schuylerville, New York on June 27, 1936, son of the late Earl and Frances Dell Hammond. David was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked for Garrity Lumber in North Haven for many years. David was a devout Christian, with a passion for Ministry. His life was spent giving to others, to inspire and spread the Word of God with the hopes of spreading acceptance, kindness, generosity and laughter. David was very humble and persistent in his convictions in sharing his faith. He always ensured that everyone around him felt loved and accepted. He is the proud father of Brenda Holguin, Michael and his wife Theresa Hammond and the late David Hammond. Brother of Jeanette Russell, the late Edgar Hammond, Doris Baldwin, the late Dale Hammond, Barbara Hildreth, the late Rosalie Rougier, Fred Hammond and the late Jane Moyler. Grandfather of Elvira Cummings, Jacob Holguin, Amariz and Jeremy Videz, and Mikaela Hammond. Great Grandfather of Mikey, Alessia, Eliana, and Bodhi David.Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's Memorial Service on Friday July 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hope Christian Church, 211 Montowese Ave, North Haven. Per current State guidelines, a maximum of 100 people may attend an indoor service and a mask must be worn by all in attendance. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer an act of kindness or donations can be made to The Shepard's Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736-0416. Share a memory and sign David's guest book online at