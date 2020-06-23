White Jr., David
On May 12, 2020, David White, Jr. experienced his final life transition, at home in the care of his family. A Memorial Service of Celebration and Tribute is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church grounds, 401 Newfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.