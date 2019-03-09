New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Hamden, CT
Dawn C. Flanagan


Dawn C. Flanagan Obituary
Flanagan, Dawn C.
Dawn C. Flanagan, age 75, longtime resident of Hamden, loving wife of over 50 years to Robert Flanagan, passed away at Masonicare in Wallingford with her family by her side on March 6, 2019. She was born in New Haven on July 25, 1943 to the late George and Doris Dwyer Jerolman. Along with her husband Robert she leaves her son Robert Flanagan Jr., his wife Corrina, and their children, Siobhan, Hugh, Ciaran, and Cian Flanagan. She also leaves her siblings; George Jerolman III and his wife Carol, James Jerolman, Page Ann Tozzi and her husband Steven, and John Jerolman. After graduating from Wilbur Cross High School, Dawn attended Quinnipiac College and worked for several banks in the New Haven area as a teller and supervisor. She was also a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Hamden.
Friends are invited to visit with Dawn's family on Sunday, March 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Contributions in Dawn's memory may be made to a . To send condolences to her family, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 9, 2019
