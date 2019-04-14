Orser, Dean A.

Dean Allen Orser, 81 of Hamden and Monticello, Maine died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of fifty eight years to the late Margaret Nason Orser. Dean was born in Mars Hill, Maine on April 10, 1938, a son of the late Austin Charles and Nina A. Tweedie Orser, and had resided in Hamden since 1962. Although Dean lived in Connecticut most of his adult life, he always considered himself a Mainer. Upon his retirement, he purchased an old apple orchard in Monticello, Maine, and set up his camp where he spent six months of every year. Dean was a self-employed mason for many years, and was the Superintendent of Sanitation for the Town of Hamden, Dept. of Public Works where he was employed for thirty years, retiring in 2004. Dean liked to spend time with family and friends in both Connecticut and Maine. He enjoyed camping trips with his grandchildren, and attending their various activities. He was a founding member of the Whitney Donut "Dinosaur Club". When in Maine, he presided over the Monticello Country Store and Coffee Club. Dean's family would like to thank the caregivers at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Whitney Manor, Marbridge, The Grimes Center, and Gaylord Hospital who cared for Dean during the last year of his life. Dean is survived by his daughter Heather (Scott) McDonald, two sons, Rick (Lynn) Orser and Austin (Lori) Orser, all of Hamden, one brother, Harry (Rhonda) Orser of Mars Hill, ME, six grandchildren, Jonathan (Sarah) Orser, Blake Orser, Emily Orser, Jessica Orser, Marissa Orser and Nina McDonald, and two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Colton Orser. He was predeceased by three sisters, Joyce Warner, Clarabelle Tuck and Audrey Orser and one brother, David Orser. The Orser family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 17th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m., the Rev. Scott Morrow officiating. Burial will take place on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's name may be sent to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare/Hospital, 50 Gaylord Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492 (www.gaylord.org/donate)

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2019