Hodgson, Dean Driver

Dean Driver Hodgson passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at home with his wife in Cheshire. He was born on January 27, 1936, the second son of Albert and Marguerite (Phillips) Hodgson. He grew up in Woonsocket, R.I. Dean was predeceased by his brother Phillip. He is survived by his younger siblings George and Christine. Dean is survived also by his wife of 62 years, Joan Hodgson, their son Christopher Hodgson and his wife Janine, and their children Kate, Brooke and Jack, of Guilford, and by their daughter Leigh Nesdale, her husband Joseph, and their children Colin and Jake, of Cheshire.

At a young age, Dean developed a passion for swimming and competed on the swim teams while attending Dean Academy, Class of 1953, and UCONN, Class of 1957. While at UCONN he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon, where he formed friendships that lasted his lifetime. He met his future wife Joan at UCONN as well. Following his graduation from UCONN, Dean was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserves. He served seven years in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged.

His terrific personality led to a successful 50 year career in the paper business where he developed many friendships.

In Cheshire he was active at St. Peter's and with the Cheshire Exchange Club, serving as President three times. Dean was honored by the Cheshire High Hockey team in 2015 as the co-founder of the Cheshire Hockey Club in 1970, which became the high school team in the mid 1970's and on which his two grandsons, Colin and Jake, played.

Dean's focus was always on his family. He was very proud of his children Chris and Leigh, and loved their spouses Janine and Joe, and his five grandchildren, equally. Dean and Joan spent countless hours watching their children and grandchildren play sports, which kept them very busy year round with all the games!

Dean left a legacy of love for his close knit family. He will always be remembered for his smile and big laugh, as a great husband and dad, and as Pop Pop to his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for the immediate family at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store