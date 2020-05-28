Dean Hundley Bracey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bracey, Dean Hundley
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Dean Hundley Bracey, loving, supporting husband, father, son and brother was awakened to eternal life. Dean was born on May 24, 1962 in New Haven, CT to George S. and Jacqueline Hundley Bracey. On September 16, 1989 he married Dawn White-Bracey and together they raised two sons Dominique George and Donovan Dean. Dean was a genuine caring man with a great sense of humor, who loved to get to know people and could fit in with any crowd. He had a special love for young people and was employed at the Dixwell Community House as a Group Worker and then at the Children Center of Hamden where he worked as a Direct Child Care Worker for 32 years. Dean lived a wonderful and happy life, let us continue his legacy of cherishing relationships, especially the bond with his immediate cousins and extended family. Dean was preceded in death by his father, George S. Bracey. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 30 years Dawn White Bracey; two sons, Dominique and Donovan; his mother, Jacqueline Hundley Bracey; a brother, Kent Bracey (Terri); nephew, Kendrick Bracey; a niece, Kaylin Bracey; brother in-law, George Epps (Jeanette); two nieces, Isabella and Julianna Epps; godparents, Charles and Jacqueline Grady; cousins; relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved