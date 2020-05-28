Bracey, Dean Hundley
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Dean Hundley Bracey, loving, supporting husband, father, son and brother was awakened to eternal life. Dean was born on May 24, 1962 in New Haven, CT to George S. and Jacqueline Hundley Bracey. On September 16, 1989 he married Dawn White-Bracey and together they raised two sons Dominique George and Donovan Dean. Dean was a genuine caring man with a great sense of humor, who loved to get to know people and could fit in with any crowd. He had a special love for young people and was employed at the Dixwell Community House as a Group Worker and then at the Children Center of Hamden where he worked as a Direct Child Care Worker for 32 years. Dean lived a wonderful and happy life, let us continue his legacy of cherishing relationships, especially the bond with his immediate cousins and extended family. Dean was preceded in death by his father, George S. Bracey. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 30 years Dawn White Bracey; two sons, Dominique and Donovan; his mother, Jacqueline Hundley Bracey; a brother, Kent Bracey (Terri); nephew, Kendrick Bracey; a niece, Kaylin Bracey; brother in-law, George Epps (Jeanette); two nieces, Isabella and Julianna Epps; godparents, Charles and Jacqueline Grady; cousins; relatives and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2020.