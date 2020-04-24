|
Baldassare, Deanna
Deanna Baldassare, 53, of East Haven, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in New Haven on June 19, 1966 to Rose Ann Juliano Baldassare of New Haven and the late Frank A. Baldassare. She worked at TJ Maxx, East Haven for the past 13 years as the Store Coordinator. Deanna loved her family. Besides her mother, she is survived by her companion, whom she lived with, John "Jay" Murgo of East Haven, her daughter Karissa Baldassare of New Haven, her two brothers, Frank (Rosanne) Baldassare of East Haven and Remo Baldassare of Branford and a sister, Julie (Michael) Acampora of Cape Coral, FL. She had a special love for her granddaughter Jo'Leah Banks, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She had a motorcycle and loved being outside and going for a ride to enjoy the fresh air and nature. Deanna also had a deep passion for any and all animals.
Due to the current health concerns and quarantine requirements, services will be private. Please visit easthavenmemorial.com to leave a message for the family and to sign Deanna's memorial page. Please check for updates, after the social limitations are lifted. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020