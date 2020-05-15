Vitti, Debbye

"Teaching is to touch a life forever".

With profound sadness and broken hearts, we mourn the sudden passing of Debbye Vitti on May 10th, 2020. She was the loving wife and best friend of Oscar Flores and devoted her life to raising her two children, Joshua Flores-Vitti and Rebecca Flores-Vitti.

In addition to her family, Debbye committed her life calling to teaching. She worked tirelessly to earn her B.S. Special Education from SCSU in 1993, Montessori Certification in 1998, and M.S. Elementary Education from SCSU in 2000. She began her career teaching special needs in New Haven, CT before she changed careers to work at Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School (WIMS) in Hamden, CT. As WIMS evolved over time Debbye grew with it – teaching various grade levels and coaching literacy. She transitioned to specialized coaching positions within the East Hartford and Branford Public School systems as a new "teacher of teachers" as her career progressed.

In true Ms. Vitti fashion, she proclaimed herself a "lifelong learner", applying herself to the continuing education courses that would elevate her teaching abilities. She created, designed, and conducted lessons that were more than just workbooks and writing. Science, exploration, discovery, hands-on learning, and thinking outside of the box were all staples of her teaching. If one were to speak to her students, activities such as the "Vitti Value Store", Killdeer Bird Project, LEGO Science Wall, and Lake Wintergreen science projects would come to mind. She also helped design and maintain the WIMS Butterfly Garden and turned the outdoor portions of her classrooms into gardens to incorporate into her teachings. Her unique educational approach did not go unrecognized by her students and colleagues. She was proudly named ACES, Local, and State Teacher of the Year between 2003-2005. Debbye will forever be grateful to the beautiful people that nominated her for such prestigious recognitions.

Those who knew Debbye best knew her fun-loving approach to life, friendship, and family. She would happily sit down for a philosophical "chit-chat" that could easily turn into hours. She also made sure the time spent together was to share moments, that simply being with somebody she loved was enough to "fill her bucket". The gifts she appreciated most in life didn't need to be wrapped or expensive. Time together was always the gift she loved and wanted most.

She would have told you that the greatest gift she had in this life was her family. Her children were her world and she gave everything she could to shape them into the people they are today. No matter what life would bring us we would always be family. Nothing will ever change that.

Debbye taught us all invaluable life lessons and has left lasting impacts on hundreds, if not thousands of people. She was truly the embodiment of who a teacher should be. We all carry a bit of her with us. Continue to hold her values high. Spread her love. Fill somebody's bucket. Never stop learning. Be the change you wish to see in the world.

We ask for those wishing to memorialize Debbye to plant a flower or tree in her honor. We all had a special relationship with her – we encourage you to pick a plant and place that reflects this bond.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store