MacCallum, Deborah Ann
Deborah Ann Kenniston MacCallum, 66, of North Haven, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt but most importantly a friend. Deborah was born on February 27th, 1954 to the late Robert and Mary (Wasylak) Kenniston in New Haven, CT. Sister to the late Robert Kenniston and his wife Barbara Chaisson Kenniston. Wife to William MacCallum over the past 15 years. Aunt to Kristen Kenniston (Jocelyn Alfano), Cheryl (Mark) Clark and Melissa (Ed) Silva. Great-aunt to Joseph Alfano, Autumn and Allison Clark and Madison Silva. Deborah worked at Marlin Firearm for forty-eight years. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 76, and the CT Alumni Sr. Drum and Bugle Corps where she has made numerous friends. Her laugh was contagious, she was completely selfless, her fight was inspiring. She was a cancer survivor. Deborah would go above and beyond for anyone especially her beloved family there was nothing she wouldn't do. She adored her nieces, great-nephew, and great-nieces. She lit up the room with her smile. She befriend everyone that she came into contact with and will be missed by all.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 22nd from 5 to 8 p.m. in the The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford on Saturday, Oct. 24th at 9:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the North Haven Center Cemetery. (masks and social distancing required for all services). www.northhavenfuneral.com