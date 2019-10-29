|
Richter-Wallace, Deborah Ann
Deborah Ann Richter-Wallace, 63, daughter of the late Walter C. Richter and the late Angelina (Georgetti) Richter, mother of Lindsay Lee Wallace, sister of Angela Richter (Joseph DiLeo), and dear friend of James Harrison, passed into eternal peace on Friday, October 25, 2019, following her decades-long fight against illness. Deb was born on March 30, 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and raised in Milford. She attended Milford High School and also earned her Paralegal Associate's Degree. She traveled the country, and delighted in new ideas and experiences. Later in life, Deb lived in Madison, where she raised her daughter. She served as the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Offices of Old Saybrook, Ivoryton, and Madison, where she befriended many and worked hard for as long as she was able, steadfastly refusing to be referred to as a "postmistress". She was as strong as she was stubborn, and those close to her had the privilege of being loved deeply by a brave woman with an incomparably fierce heart. She was complex, and would not allow herself to be simplified. When she wanted to, she could find light and humor in places that are often overlooked, from the romance of a blue jay and cardinal outside her window, to the struggle of chronic illness. Whether life was painful or beautiful—or, as was often the case, both—Deb acknowledged the truth and challenged others to do the same. Deb felt that everyone deserved a seat at the table, that socks should be as warm and fuzzy as possible, and that life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the number of moments that take our breath away. She was absolutely beloved. Over the past six years, Deb and her team, Friends of Deb, raised over $4,500 for MS research. Donations can be made in honor of Deb's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. with eulogies given at 6 pm, at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford. Please join Deb's family and friends in sharing stories of her life. Deb's family wishes to extend their profound gratitude and thanks to the staff of Apple Rehab in Guilford and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their dedication, professionalism, compassion, and infinite patience as they provided Deb with a level of care that was truly remarkable. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019